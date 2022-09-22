To the editor,
My name is Russ Monson, retired Isanti County Sheriff.
Isanti County residents are fortunate to have two very qualified candidates for sheriff. They are both experienced and well educated in law enforcement and leadership. Although I believe one candidate stands out above the other. That is Wayne Seiberlich. We need a sheriff that will be there leading the office in tough times. Wayne will be there no matter the day or time of day. He is completely dedicated to the office and service to the citizens of Isanti County. You can count on Wayne to be there when there are tough times and these days that is very important. Please join me in voting for Wayne Seiberlich as the next Isanti County Sheriff.
Russ Monson
Braham
