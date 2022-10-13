To the editor,
As a former candidate for County Commissioner, former Isanti Township Supervisor, a retired Federal Department of Defense employee, Disabled US Air Force Viet Nam Veteran, a lifetime member of DVA (Disabled Veterans of America) and a lifelong resident of Isanti County, my great grandparents homesteaded in this area in 1873 from Sweden, I am endorsing Kristi LaRowe for Isanti County Commissioner District 5.
I have known Kristi and Scott for over 30 years, and I feel they have contributed greatly to Isanti County and are a benefit to this entire area. They have demonstrated how their commitment to the agriculture industry has helped Isanti County keep the nation fed. Kristi and Scott work hand in hand to develop new methods of farming with all its challenges. I am supporting Kristi 100% in her bid to become the next Isanti County Commissioner of District 5.
I know firsthand how difficult it is to run for this office, especially against an incumbent. My running mate received an endorsement from a well-known Minnesota Senator, which was extremely disappointing. I never knew that politics would have entered into local county elections. I know Kristi is facing a difficult race with an incumbent with 16 years in office, but that is how Susan began, with no prior experience. A new person such as Kristi offers a new insight into the position and new ideas which could result in the county being run more efficiently and at the same time, reduce taxes for everyone.
Isanti Township held our meetings at night so people of the township could attend. This is even more important at the County level as it allows for more involvement with the issues that affect all the voters in the County.
This position affects all the voters in Isanti County, not just in District 5. There are numerous new voters in District 5 who need to understand that this candidate offers a different perspective to the position and will work for all of them to ensure their voices are heard. So please, if you haven’t registered to vote, please get registered and vote for someone new. Vote for Kristi LaRowe! She will work for you and listen to you – the voters of Isanti County.
James Swenson
Isanti
