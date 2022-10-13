To the editor,
Lisa lovering is the best qualified candidate for Isanti County Sheriff. Over many years, there have been quite a few sheriffs who were nice guys but lacked the qualifications Lisa has. That lack created problems in personnel, finances, scheduling, etc. Sheriff Chris Caulk and Lisa have run the department together for almost eight years. They cover each others jobs when the other is not available. She has done this successfully for eight years so she knows the job thoroughly.
For over 30 years Lisa worked her way up from part time dispatcher to full time. Next she was hired as the first female deputy for Isanti County, promoted to investigator and then to Sargent. Chris Caulk appointed her to the Chief Deputy position due to her knowledge and expertise.. Through all those positions, she continued her education to be a licensed a law enforcement officer, then receiving her Bachelor’s degree, followed by her Masters in Public Safety Executive Leadership from St Cloud State University. No other Sheriff or candidate for Sheriff in Isanti County has ever had those qualifications.
Lisa wrote and received a grant that made the North Star Advocacy Center for abused children possible. She has served on the Minnesota Attorney General’s Task Force on Sexual Assaults. Lisa is managing and fund raising for the following programs important to the Sheriff’s office but not supported by taxes: Triad for seniors, a national law enforcement program to promote senior knowledge and safety; the K9 program and the drone program She worked with an DNA expert to identify human remains buried 50 years ago in Isanti County. She has won many awards for her accomplishments..
The former Ford Dealership was successfully remodeled into the current Law Enforcement Center. Lisa was in charge of that project. Lisa hires and supervises staff and manages the day to day operations of the Law Enforcement Center including scheduling shifts, setting budgets (funding does not meet needs) and makes it work. Elect Lisa Lovering Isanti County Sheriff to maintain the innovation and stability she provides.
Judy Hegstrom
Braham
