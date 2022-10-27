To the editor,
Taxes are confusing, but if you are going to run for public office you should be accurate in publishing numbers and facts. Personal Property Tax as referred to in her advertisement is NOT your Real Estate Property Tax. Personal Property is a definition for a classification of taxes referring to items that are objects on your property, a mobile home is a good example.
The new candidate running for County Commissioner from District 5 has been using poorly vetted information for her campaign. In the Star Voter guide she spoke of lowering the Mill Rate, we DO NOT use Mill Rate in Minnesota. In the same voter guide she said, “For about 2 years now, we have had a surplus in the state budget…. it is very evident we are paying too much in taxes.” The state income tax is NOT in the County Commissioners realm of control. Is she running for State Representative or Senator?
The inconsistency of her numbers is troubling. She has used three different numbers (12%, 16% and 18%) to say personal property taxes are high. Which is it 12, 16, or 18? Unfortunately, we don’t know the source to check. When we write our checks to the county for Real Estate Property Tax, we are paying School District taxes, City or Township taxes, and County taxes. Only the county portion is under the control of the County Commissioners.
We believe giving correct information is paramount. As a candidate, if you are going to put something in print, please make sure it is accurate and well sourced.
Our sources include: the County News Review- Advertisement Thursday October 20; the County News Review- Article Thursday October 6, and the Isanti-Chisago County Star Election Guide- September 22.
Steve & Lee Kingsbury and Nancy Conger
Oxford Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.