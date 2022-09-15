To the editor,
In 2007 I retired from the Minnesota Army National Guard. At my retirement party Susan Morris approached me asking if I would be willing to work with her to develop the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon. Over the course of this effort it was a privilege to get to know Susan as a person and a commissioner.
Susan is the real deal. She is an outstanding communicator and people person. She truly demonstrates the interest of veterans and their families as one of her core values.
Additionally, Susan is well connected with the surrounding communities, counties and at the state level. These connections are invaluable to Isanti County.
I am proud to call Susan a friend, share my faith in her abilities as a County Commissioner and offer her my endorsement for another term in office.”
Bob Boone
Cambridge
