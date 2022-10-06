To the editor,
It has been my great honor and privilege to be a Bluejackets teacher, coach, administrator, and athletics and activities director for the past 41 years. I want to continue to serve, support, and make a positive difference for our students, families, the public, taxpayers, administration, teachers, and educational support staff as a school board member for the Cambridge-Isanti Schools. I believe all students, their families, and school staff are important, cared for, and loved.
Please mark your ballot for Mark Solberg for school board on November 8, and Go Big Blue.
It is always a great day to be a Bluejacket.
Mark Solberg
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.