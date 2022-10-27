To the editor,
My name is Tim Hitchings, and I am excited to run for re-election to the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
“A voice of reason and an advocate for every student, every day.”
A Proud CIHS Graduate
I have been a district resident for 50 years, and I am a graduate of Cambridge-Isanti High School (’81). After earning a Business Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, I proudly returned to our hometown to raise my family. My wife and I have two children who are graduates of our Cambridge-Isanti Schools, and we appreciate the values they learned and the education they received in this community and school district.
A Business Leader & Employer
As President of Vinyl Art, Inc., a manufacturer of office products, retail packaging, and custom designed products for customer use, I see how our schools contribute to our economic development and prepare our future workforce. Our Bluejacket traits of honesty, responsibility, self-discipline, respect, and compassion are qualities I value in my employees, customers, neighbors and friends.
I have served on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board for the past twelve years; two years as Treasurer and ten years as Board Chair. During this time, our Board has continued to improve communications with our community, staff and students. Through my leadership we have added community members to our Finance committee and engaged our community in open conversations about school funding. As a twelve-year member of the Facilities committee, I’m proud that we have found ways to fund the repairs to our school sites and save money in the process. The energy-saving projects we completed this summer will save $75,000 per year in utility costs.
Fiscally Responsible
My business experience includes accounting, budgeting, and profit and loss responsibility. I have brought that experience into my work in the school district. Under my leadership we have developed and implemented budget and finance tools that accurately report the cost of personnel for District operations. In working with the Finance Department and Superintendent, we are now able to know what the people costs are and make decisions based on facts. The ability to know where we are financially benefits all stakeholders and staff.
I will continue to work to be fiscally responsible while providing the best education possible for our students. The last phrase is included in a Board member’s oath of office and is my guiding principle as Board Chair.
Engaging the Community
Under my leadership as Board Chair, we have created community task forces to engage people interested in school finance, strategic decisions and referendum discussions to give guidance to school personnel. I have invited many people into discussions with the Superintendent and myself to answer questions, listen to concerns and find solutions. I am always open to help anyone who has questions.
Planning for the Future
I have worked on the District’s Long Range Planning Committee for years. When I began, there were over $35 million in un-met maintenance needs. We have worked diligently to find ways to fund essential repairs to schools, heating and cooling systems, classrooms, and everyday maintenance. We are challenged by unfair state-funding formulas, as our size is very near the threshold of many metro-area school districts without the same state funding tools they have for repairs. We have found innovative solutions. We need to continue to work to increase state funding and take the burden off our community.
As a growing community, we have to carefully plan for the future. My knowledge and experience with our facilities, understanding of school funding in Minnesota will be helpful as we partner with our county and communities to plan for future growth.
If re-elected, I will continue to work to improve our schools by:
•listening to all stakeholders and staff.
•promoting community engagement in our committees.
•maintaining balanced budget for our schools.
•making decisions based on what’s best for our students, parents, staff, and community.
I promise to be a fair and honest leader who is not afraid to ask hard questions and be a voice of reason through hard conversations—to make hard decisions—all based on what is best for all students. I will work to protect the rights of all of our students and staff and serve the interests of our community.
I ask for the opportunity to continue to serve you on the Cambridge-Isanti School Board.
Tim Hitchings
Current chair, Cambridge-Isanti School Board
