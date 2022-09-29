To the editor,
There are several reasons we are supporting North Branch Mayor Jim Swenson for Chisago County Commissioner in District 1. Here are a few of our reasons.
1. Jim acts in a bi-partisan way to find solutions that work for all of our residents and businesses. 2. As Mayor of North Branch, Jim worked with the city management to create smart, sustainable economic growth and development resulting in the city’s credit rating rising three times in two years. Working with the city, its council and commissions, he led the way in adding many new apartments, twin homes, single family homes and new senior housing. 3. Public safety was improved due to Jim’s advocacy skills. 4. As the city leader, Jim worked to lower the city tax levy to 1.6% last year. 5. Jim has worked with many county and state officials advocating for North Branch. He was instrumental in redistricting the Chisago County commissioner districts so that North Branch had stronger representation by one person.
We believe Jim Swenson, with his governmental finance knowledge and budgeting skills and his creative problem solving abilities, is the best advocate and best candidate to represent North Branch while working to grow all of Chisago County. We urge you to vote for Jim Swenson for Chisago County Commissioner.
Tessa Hill & Dennis Johnson
North Branch
