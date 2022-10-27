To the editor,
I feel that candidates like Alan Duff are hard to come by because he is a genuinely nice person who listens to constituents and is honest beyond reproach. He truly resonates with our values as middle-class taxpayers, one who consistently fights against never-ending tax increases.
Our community is fortunate to have a person who served his country as a top leader in the military for 23 years and wants to provide transparent governance in Isanti County. This man was Minnesota’s veteran advocate of the year and a well-respected national speaker on restoring citizen rights in today’s frustrating political climate. He is a proven fighter as a man who stands up for our right to vote for local offices and is here to serve constituents with utmost transparency. A proven leader, our family is voting Alan Duff for Isanti County Commissioner.
Tracy Arola
Bradford Township
