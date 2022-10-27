To the editor,
Through our local sheriff’s race, we’ve heard the phrase “proven leadership” as a virtue and strength in a candidate, and I don’t disagree; but as a former sergeant with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, I’d like to explain the difference between leadership and management.
Management is simple. From a management perspective, the sheriff has two main duties: there is a set of policies and procedures to operate by and a budget set by the county board to operate within. Managing is the process of dealing with or controlling things or people. Anyone can be taught how to manage.
Leadership, on the other hand, is an ability a person either has or doesn’t have. When leadership must be taught, it isn’t genuine. Wayne Seiberlich is a leader. Management can be incorporated into leadership, but a true leader inspires and teaches. A true leader leads by example and recognizes and promotes the achievements of those around him. Genuine leaders do not seek publicity.
Wayne Seiberlich shows these traits and has done so throughout his entire career. It is why he was a Field Training Officer early in his career and a role model for officers learning the job. It is why interns with the department were paired with Wayne. It is why retired Sheriff Russ Monson openly supported him in his letter to the editor, and it is why we sergeants are also supporting him.
Wayne has repeatedly said that a good leader must do two things, you must first discover yourself and know what you stand for. Secondly and equally important, a leader must next forget himself. He said a leader who can’t forget one’s self will lose themselves to the popularity of being sheriff and thus lose sight of the purpose of being sheriff.
This is real leadership. This is someone who’s not running for sheriff for himself, but for what he can do for us in that position. We encourage the citizens of Isanti County to research your candidates for sheriff. Learn what they have accomplished and how it was done. Examine their service records and see who has received accommodations and awards which reflect their efforts. Then ask yourself what “proven leadership” really means.
James Johnson, Sergeant
Isanti Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.