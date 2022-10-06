To the editor,
I first met Susan Morris when I was raking leaves in our yard and she introduced herself as a candidate for the District 5 County Commissioner. She stated her positions and asked what I wanted from county government. Our neighborhood consists of family farms and homes on small acreages and it takes extra effort to canvas them. She got my vote.
Since then I have served on the Board of Directors of the Isanti County Commission on Aging (ICCOA) where Susan has been and is a member. I found her to be thoughtful and measured in her approach to issues facing nonprofit groups and a good listener. She offered her expertise in other levels of state government when appropriate.
Joe has worked with her as a constituent and has found that Susan is a 24/7 Commissioner and is always working to improve Isanti County.
As expressed by other supporters in previous letters to the editor, Susan is generous with her time in other community organizations. It should be noted that Susan as a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) was appointed by her peers this month as Chair of the Senior and Aging Services Committee which is part of Health and Human Services (HHS) . She gives Isanti County a voice on the national stage regarding senior issues. During these times of uncertainty and unrest, we need leadership and Susan provides that.
Eileen and Joe Stitz
Cambridge
