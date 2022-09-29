To the editor,
Former President Calvin Coolidge once said “What we need is not more Federal Government, but better local government.”
As a County Commissioner Susan Morris helps President Coolidge’s declaration ring true in Isanti County. Susan makes our county economically efficient while meeting the needs of people of all ages. Whether working towards providing better services for our elderly, our veterans, or our children, Susan brings out the best in what our local government can do.
Susan’s family has called Isanti County home since the 1870’s. She is deeply vested here, and will continue to use her servant-minded leadership to preserve the integrity of our community and embrace healthy progress. Susan is an independent thinker, capable of expressing her own ideas and initiatives while still recognizing the views and opinions of others. She makes key decisions with careful consideration, focused on doing what is best for the people of her district and of Isanti County as a whole.
Susan enjoys actively talking to the people she represents and is a good listener and problem solver. She is a strong proven leader with a vast knowledge of local politics and a passion to serve others. She stands out as someone with no hidden agendas who strives to help keep Isanti County a great place to live and work. When it comes to a public servant with integrity, compassion, and a good old fashioned work ethic, re-electing Susan Morris this November is the clear choice.
Cullen Bartz
Cambridge
