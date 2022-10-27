To the editor,
Do you live in a Township or a City? Zoning and land use decisions for Township residents are made by all our County Commissioners. District 2 and District 5 are the rural districts and represent Townships – District 2 includes Amador, Chisago Lakes, Shafer and Franconia Townships. District 5 covers Nessel, Rusheba, Fish Lake and Sunrise Townships.
Decisions made regarding Township land and issues are best made when the Commissioner representing that area lives in that Township and understands the issue as a neighbor. I have been a Township Supervisor for many years and have appreciated that our Commissioner Rick Greene is a farmer and understands what Township residents care about.
Sunrise Township is now in District 5 and Cindy Erickson will do a great job as our new Commissioner. She lives in a Township and understands our issues. She has attended Townboard meetings and knows what the pertinent concerns are. Think about where you live, the Township you live in and love and who will vote with your best interests in mind.
Jeske Noordergraaf
Sunrise Township
