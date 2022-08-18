To the editor,
The letter from David E. Johnson regarding teacher licensing requirements (Aug. 4, 2022) purports to contain facts about new requirements for teachers to become and remain licensed and about new demands being placed on teachers by the Professional Educators Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB).
Mr. Johnson claims that “when formally adopted soon . . . the new standards will embed basic Marxist principles and practices such as critical race theory, fluid sexual identity, and gender politics into all Minnesota schools,” thus “dividing students into opposing groups – oppressor or oppressed.” He then lists six specific requirements placed on teachers, related to what and how they teach their students, and states the changes will force every Minnesota school “to become Marxist revolution indoctrination centers”.
On Aug. 9, I called the PELSB. I sent them a link to Mr. Johnson’s letter and asked they review it for accuracy of content. Here is the Aug. 11 reply, which I’ve edited to make word count, from Michelle Hersch Vaught:
“The Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board (PELSB) is considering changes to the state’s pedagogical standards (found in Minn. R. 8710.2000) which all teacher candidates complete as part of their teacher preparation program. These pedagogical standards . . . include the essential knowledge and skills a teacher needs to be effective from “Day 1” in the classroom.
“The proposed standards do not require teachers to know about or be able to teach critical race theory; nor do (they) require teachers to use a particular curriculum. (They) do require a future teacher to understand and know how to implement culturally-responsive teaching practices . . .
“For more background . . . please see the Statement of Need and Reasonableness, . . . (which) explains why the Board is making this proposal, who was involved in drafting of the proposed standards, and how these proposed standards build off the existing standards. Additionally, the Board has dedicated a webpage to provide updates . . . on this project.”
That website is https://mn.gov/pelsb. Look under the “Board” tab and then “Rulemaking” to find the proposed standards. Nowhere is there a mention of Marxism or a hint to the claims Mr. Johnson made.
Loren Brabec
Braham
