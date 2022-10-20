It has been a wonderful fall at North Branch Area Public Schools, full of events that leave us inspired.
The National Honor Society Induction ceremony last week recognized 32 returning members and 41 new inductees. How amazing it was to see these students see their hard work be recognized.
We had roughly 100 students, family members, staff, and community members join us for our Walk and Roll to School event on Wednesday. It was great to see so many people in the community coming together to celebrate safe routes to school and get some fresh air and exercise.
In the high school’s Viking Bridge program, and in partnership with Chisago County, 110 high school students visited eight manufacturing companies in the region. It’s exciting to see so many of our students thinking about and exploring career options.
I am also so very grateful for our partners at the North Branch Area Education Foundation (NBAEF), and all those who attended its Casino Royale event earlier this month. Over 170 of you attended the event and raised over $47,000 for the district. Thank you. The NBAEF has raised over $422,000 since 2010 and those funds support students in a wide variety of ways, from teacher grants to scholarships, to the Angel Fund. Thank you NBAEF.
This week we will be celebrating Unity Day, a chance for all students to envision a world without bullying. Staff and students will wear orange on Wednesday in a show of support for all students.
As with so many of the events we hold at NBAPS, you can keep up with happenings at the school district by following us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/nbapschools). We would love to see you there.
I am looking forward to seeing how we continue to carry this momentum through the 2022-23 school year.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
