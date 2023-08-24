At North Branch Area Public Schools we place a very high value on the relationships we are privileged to form with our families. When families send their children to school each day, they can be assured that their child is with people who care about their students and family. One of the ways we form relationships is through our soft start to the year.
Back to school the Viking way priorities individualized attention to each student and family. Preschool through 8th grade students and families meet their teachers in a one-on-one environment, talk about the unique talents and interests of their child, and become familiar with the school experience ahead of the school year. Parents have the chance to get specific questions answered, familiarize themselves with our facilities and learn about signing up for educational benefits without feeling overwhelmed by crowds and information.
Students enjoy the opportunity to familiarize themselves with their new environment before school starts. Doing so greatly alleviates many of the stresses associated with the first day of school, such as locating lockers, classrooms, and bathrooms, meeting teachers, and gaining familiarity with their surroundings as they settle into a learning routine. School pictures are also taken, and It is particularly fun to observe our youngest students getting their school photos taken with support from mom and dad ensuring they get the picture just right.
For staff, back to school the Viking way is a priceless opportunity to get to know each family and student, and provide the peace of mind that comes from having clarity about what the school year will be like.
At North Branch Area High School, we utilize a soft start that allows for 9th grade students to get all the attention on their first day at the high school. Imagine when you were starting high school; how nice it would have been to explore your new school, meet teachers, find your locker and classrooms, and take care of any paperwork or requests without the anxiety and commotion of a full school building. Our support of the transition from middle school to high school prioritizes this experience for our incoming freshman. Team building with classmates is a very memorable part of the customized experience we provide as they set sail on their high school Viking journey.
Investing time to establish a strong foundation between families, students and staff sets everyone up for success. All of us at NBAPS are looking forward to a great year in 2023-24 as we head back to school the Viking way!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
