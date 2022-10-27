This week is College Knowledge Week at North Branch Area High School (NBAHS); another way we come alongside students and help them explore their post-secondary options.
Our goal is to empower every student with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to make informed decisions about their future. Counselors at the high school meet with students to help them with applications to trade schools, community college, and universities. The College Knowledge Week is one way we focus our attention on our high school seniors.
Informed choices saves students time and money. One of the most effective ways to save money on a post-secondary education is to take post-secondary credits while still in high school. We are proud of the 310 students at North Branch Area Public Schools currently taking at least one of our college credit courses this semester. These courses prepare students for the vast number of options available to them beyond high school. Taking a rigorous course in the supportive high school environment generates value beyond the college credit; it is another way for students to benefit from a comprehensive high school experience while learning how they will continue to grow their unique gifts and talents.
We have two new faces at the high school leading our college and career readiness efforts. Principal Clint Link brings a track record of innovation and partnership with the desire for students to see all of the open doors in front of them, embrace opportunities to gain exposure to the abundance of college and career options that will set them up for success in their future. Principal Link is passionate about having our Viking’s identify what strengths, talents and interests they each possess in order to better guide their professional path after high school. “On a daily basis we are preaching “Choice, not chance” to our students,” says Principal Link. “We need each of our Vikings to be active, not passive participants in their educational journey. Whether that be taking a particular elective class, club, activity, a college class, or participating in our work based learning program called Viking Bridge. All of these choices lead to skill development and experiences that prepare our Vikings for their future, a future they are preparing for themselves.”
Another new face is Assistant Principal Andrea Thiner. She brings a wealth of experiences to our school system. Having a non-traditional route to becoming an educator, Andrea knows first hand how her knowledge in the area of science opened doors to career path options. She found joy in serving students and staff within the education system and we are fortunate to benefit from her leadership.
NBAHS staff come alongside students in their decision making throughout high school so that students are making informed decisions about their future, not leaving it up to chance. For example, students receive assistance with their scholarship search and the transcript sharing services. Counselors partner with financial aid advisors to present information to students and parents about FAFSA (free application for federal student aid). At NBAHS, we prioritize conversations with students to help them process and continue to find ways to stretch themselves and grow into the person they want to be. In addition to our counselors, we have a career navigator supporting our Viking Bridge Program, and a Dean of Student Success that provides additional support for students during in school Flex time.
We continue to innovate our high school program to empower every student with the preparation, opportunity, and support needed to make informed decisions about their future. Excellence is intentional, and my Viking pride bubbles over when I think about the amazing students we are so fortunate to serve. I would love to have you see first hand what is happening in our schools. Our next Patron Tour is scheduled for Friday November 4 and I would love for you to join us. Contact me at spaul@isd138.org to find out more about our Patron Tours or any other questions you have about NBAPS. Skol Vikings!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
