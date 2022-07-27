It is wonderful to see all the growth happening near our schools and in the greater North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) community! Over the last year I have spoken with many developers and realtors working to provide housing for so many that want to share in the beauty and opportunity our corner of Minnesota has to offer.
Transitioning to live in a new community is a huge decision! We asked for input as to what modes of communication and what information would be helpful to realtors and prospective homeowners which has resulted in a “Realtor Resources” webpage! It can be accessed through the drop-down menus at www.isd138.org, or directly at www.isd138.org/realtorresources.
Our Realtor Resources webpage includes some introductory information about the school district, videos, locations of all NBAPS sites, names and contact information for each K-12 principal, links to our online enrollment center, and a “request a tour” form. I have also included my personal phone number for those who want to speak with me directly.
Realtors may find value in providing paper copies of our informational flier at showings and open houses. It summarizes many of the great advantages families can expect from NBAPS and provides a quick way to request a tour from any phone or device.
NBAPS is at the forefront of educational excellence and is one of the many reasons families might consider locating in this area! We are honored to partner and roll out the Viking red carpet for new residents to our beautiful community!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
