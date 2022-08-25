To all the families returning to North Branch Area Public Schools (NBAPS) for the 2022-23 school year, and to the many families who have placed their trust in NBAPS for the first time, thank you for choosing NBAPS!
Last year, we experienced our first year of growing enrollment in over a decade. We are on track to replicate an increase again this year!
At NBAPS, we are guided by our core values, which inform everything we do in the classroom and beyond to serve you! From us you can expect:
Mission Focusing - We align our intent and impact with a partnership-driven purpose that is a consistent driving force through good as well as challenging times. Our service to others is at the heart of our mission which is to partner with students, families and communities to challenge all students to achieve their greatest potential and become informed and engaged citizens. Working in partnership requires mobilizing others.
Mobilizing Others - We engage with others to develop people-centered processes that help them reach their potential. We are a learning organization and if you were to listen to conversations and what guides us to be better it is our receptiveness to the gift of feedback! We consistently provide opportunities to hear about the student and family experience and seek ways to be better together!
Results Focusing - We design and measure progress in a collaborative, systematic way to ensure desired results. This fall, we will be asking families to provide survey feedback. We will use this data to inform goals for the school year!
Multiplying Impact - We extend our influence by facilitating partnerships and shared solutions across the community. We approach partnerships with a spirit of abundance so that win-win opportunities can be identified and students can reap the benefits!
It is these core values that inform our decision-making and fuel relationships we foster every day - with families, students, staff, community members, as well as with the industrial and educational partners we are fortunate enough to work with to better serve our families.
NBAPS is at the forefront of educational excellence, and it is our privilege to create the conditions for each student’s purpose and passion to come alive and make learning relevant and fun!
Each student is bursting with potential. We are here to listen and to come alongside individuals by celebrating their successes and supporting growth from mistakes, which is called learning! Having a growth mindset is important for each student and staff member! By doing so, each of us are constantly learning and growing, and by doing so, we inspire each other to do the same!
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
