North Branch School News: The Ripple Effect of Amazing Educators

Educators change lives every day. Parents, students and staff often share how an educator impacted their journey during important moments in their personal and professional lives. Outside of family, educators are one of the important factors in shaping a child’s future. Amazing teachers challenge each student to achieve their greatest potential, leading to amazing trajectories for growth and success in life. Each time an educator is recognized for their dedication and commitment, joy ripples across our district.
This week, educators from across the state will gather to honor Leadership in Educational Excellence Award (LEEA) honorees at Resource Training and Solutions annual banquet. To qualify for consideration, staff members must be a full-time, licensed PreK-12 classroom teacher, counselor, administrator or specialist; serve as an example through positive leadership and attitude toward the educational field; demonstrate thorough knowledge of subject matter and leadership in curriculum development; and be a positive role model for students and staff.
North Branch Area Public Schools will be honoring four staff members, all of whom were chosen to receive an LEEA award by their fellow staff members. They are Jennifer Heath, North Branch Area Education Center Kindergarten teacher; LeAnn Moore, Sunrise River School Special Education teacher; Tammi Minke, North Branch Area Middle School Sixth Grade teacher; and Ashley Twait, North Branch Area High School Math Teacher. Congratulations to these wonderful educators. I look forward to gathering and celebrating the excellence of our LEEA recipients at the statewide event this week. Every day they inspire us with the enthusiasm and care they bring to their positions.
Educational Assistants also have an upcoming awards process and I look forward to seeing colleagues share stories of inspiration as they recognize each other’s impact.
Across our district each day there are moments staff are living out their purpose by impacting the lives of our students and families. When one of our staff members is lifted up and recognized, it honors all of our staff by putting a spotlight on the great work being done across the district in support of our students and their families. Thank you for the ripple effect.
SARA PAUL is superintendent of North Branch Area Public Schools. She can be reached at 651-674-1000 or spaul@isd138.org.
