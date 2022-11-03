From Back to School Kickoff to Homecoming Week to Fall Festivities around town, it’s been an exciting couple of months. The weather has been nearly perfect, the leaves gorgeous, and the opportunities to connect with neighbors, friends, family, colleagues, and classmates have been great. Now many are already detailing the next several months of family gatherings, pulling out winter gear in preparation for snow, and wondering what 2023 will bring.
But before we let 2022 slip away, Let’s take a moment to pause and consider: what are you grateful for? Research shows regularly expressing gratitude contributes to a greater sense of happiness and well-being. It is the act of pausing, being present, reflecting on current situations, and expressing gratitude (sometimes in spite of current challenges) that leads to a more optimism, hope, and celebration of the here and now.
In Cambridge-Isanti Schools, we have a lot to be thankful for in 2022. With dedicated staff, incredibly talented and kind students, and engaged families and community members, we are positioned to provide great opportunities for our youth, serve our community in bigger and better ways, and build on already great traditions. Among other holidays in November, we celebrate National Community Education Day. This is our chance to recognize and highlight the impact community education has on vibrant communities. We celebrate, honor, and express our gratitude for all of those who participate in community education opportunities.
The Cambridge-Isanti Schools Community Education team strives to be a partner with our schools. We create places and spaces where community members of all ages feel welcome, important, challenged, and engaged. Our community education services include early childhood programs, preschool, aquatic, enrichment and recreational opportunities for youth, adults and seniors, school-age care, adult basic education classes, driver’s education, and volunteer services. We see all community members as lifelong learners, excited about trying something new or finding a class that fills a need to improve their life. Community education only exists to serve our community. As we have rebuilt our programs and teams over the past two years, I can’t help but be humbled and extremely grateful for the support and participation from the community.
2022 isn’t over yet, but we know the time will surely fly by. Take a moment today to share your gratitude with a loved one, a neighbor, a classmate. Be excited for what is to come, and also take time to pause in the beauty of today. And, if you are out and about on November 10, stop into the Education Services Center for a smile and a treat on National Community Education Day. We would love to talk with you!
