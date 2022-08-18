On the writer recruiting trail

I’m sure quite a number of you have noticed that for some time now, there are a very small number of names listed in the bylines of the articles and photos that are published each week in these pages. This wasn’t a big deal during the pandemic as there simply wasn’t as much to cover. But now that, for the most part, things have returned to a pre-COVID level, those of us who stuck it out in the newspaper business have found our plates considerably fuller.
You might have also noticed that we have been running an ad in the classifieds section looking for writers. This ad has garnered a few promising responses, but with no offense to those people who have responded, the level of newspaper writing experience has been minimal. Now, that’s not to say a good writer, in general, can’t turn into a good newspaper writer. However, one of my own personal struggles has been that although I am confident in my own writing skills, I’m not as confident in my ability to teach someone else how to write well.
This isn’t something that is exclusive to me or the Star. All over Minnesota, there are newspapers where for one reason or another, fewer people are doing a larger portion of the reporting. Heeding that cry for help, the Minnesota Newspaper Association has taken it upon itself to offer a means for newspapers to recruit and train members of the general public who have the itch to write.
About a month ago, MNA launched a unique training method for newspapers that find themselves lacking in non-staff writers (also known as “freelancers” or “stringers” in newspaper parlance). They call it “Citizen Journalism U.” What it involves is four weekly online training sessions on Thursday afternoons beginning Sept. 15 and running through Oct. 6. It concludes with one in-person session at Bethel University in Arden Hills at a date to be determined by the participants.
MNA is touting this training as being highly individualized and being led by some of the state’s best journalists. Class sessions will touch on all sorts of writing, from feature writing to covering government meetings to sports coverage, and more. Upon completion of the training, you will be offered regular, paid writing opportunities on a non-employee contractual basis.
These classes are free for the participants, however, the newspaper is asked to cover some of the costs and we can only enroll one person per enrollment period, so anyone interested needs to submit a writing sample along with a few sentences saying why you are interested in writing for us. If someone has already recently responded to that classified ad, please email me again. The deadline for enrolling someone is Sept. 6 and there is a limit of 30 total participants, so if you are interested in joining our award-winning writing team, email me at the below address as soon as possible.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
