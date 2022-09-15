To the editor,
Teachers are the life-blood of a school district. I recently came across a Star Tribune article, headlined “What teachers want parents to learn.” As a parent of three current students in the Cambridge-Isanti school district and one recent graduate, this article strengthened the appreciation that I already have for our teachers.
The article referenced the Merrimack College Teacher Survey, which showed that only 12% of teachers are very satisfied with their job, compared to 62% in 2008. Only 46% of teachers surveyed feel respected by the general public, and 44% of teachers surveyed were “very likely” or “fairly likely” to leave their profession within two years!
These alarming statistics lead me to write this letter, sharing some of the “Dos” and “Don’ts” suggested to parents within the article (in quotes) and providing a few of my own comments:
•“Do your best to try and know your child’s teacher, and for the teacher to get to know you better.” It would be beneficial if we thought of our parent/teacher relationship as teammates in our efforts to educate our children.
•“Do remember that teachers have your child’s interests at heart.” Education probably wouldn’t be a profession in which they chose if they didn’t.
•“Don’t assume that whatever your child tells you is the full picture. Start by giving the teacher the benefit of the doubt.” Remember, we are only hearing half of the story…and that half is coming from an individual whose frontal lobes are not yet fully developed.
•“Don’t undermine teachers in front of your student.” To disagree is understandable, but expressing those feelings through productive channels is best.
As we begin a new school year, perhaps if would be in our children’s best interest if we reflected on how to better support and work along-side our children’s/youth’s teachers. We are better together!
Nick Izzo
District 911 School Board candidate
