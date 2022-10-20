To the editor,
When you go to the polls this November look into the mirror and ask yourself are you better off today than three years ago?
Do you feel safe in walking around in your local large cities with the crime escalating? Defund the police states many radicals. Locally 68 Shooting homicides, 15,000 car jackings in MPLS. Recently a 5-6 year old child swearing and punching police officers in St Paul, source U-tube..The week of October 10, 14 police officers shot — many murdered throughout this country.
Is your investments better off ie 401k, etc.?
Folks on medicare, are you struggling with the massive inflation and the increase in your medicare rates? 2021 increased 14.5% Drugs hitting all time highs in 2022 per Reuters.
Foreclosures up 100% due to folks struggling from inflation.
Fossil fuels up over 130% with absolutely no plan in place to address this issue (gas, home heating still rising).
Home mortgage rising in excess of 6.7% with another increase coming.
Border is flooding with illegals pouring across the so called closed border according to this administration and criminals are crossing over most from Venezuela. Look at the crime rates from Illegals.
Lastly, when you vote take a strong look in which candidates supported the agenda of this administration and local administration your answer then should be crystal clear.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
