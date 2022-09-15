To the editor,
Susan Morris was elected commissioner while I was deployed to Afghanistan. Upon my return from active duty and my return to my job as Isanti County Veterans Service Officer, Commissioner Morris shared with me her vision to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans and their families. Through hard work and dedication Commissioner Morris turned her vision into the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of which she continues to serve.
Commissioner Morris also serves on the Veterans Memorial Park Committee which has built a beautiful park in Cambridge offering a place to reflect and honor those who served. In addition, Commissioner Morris helped form, and serves on, Veterans H.O.P.E. on the River which is dedicated to assisting homeless veterans return to self-sufficiency and independence.
Commissioner Morris has been, and continues to be, a strong supporter of our country’s military service members and veterans. She has my endorsement for Isanti County Commissioner.
Jim Rostberg
Cambridge
