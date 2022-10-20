To the editor,
These are the reasons we will cast our vote for Kristi LaRowe for County Commissioner of District 5. So please join us in our efforts for a better future.
We moved to Isanti County 22 years ago. Kristi and Scott LaRowe were one of the first to welcome us.
Kristi has been married to and supported her husband Scott for 36 years. She is a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.
Kristi’s plan to work on our roads, ditches, and taxes as needed. Especially our property taxes. We believe her when she says there will be transparency.
We feel the county needs someone with new ideas. The old ways don’t seem to take everybody into consideration. We need people in office who are more receptive to the taxpayer’s wants and needs.
Our taxes are outrageous and keep rising. We feel there is no movement to benefit the hard-working people of our county. There needs to be more focus on our infrastructure.
Please join us in supporting Kristi for County Commissioner of District 5. Our hard-earned dollars depend on it.
Our county public meeting should also be held late afternoon or early evening, so that people who work during the day can attend if they wish.
The LaMoreaux’s
Isanti Township
