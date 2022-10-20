To the editor,
I’ve known Terry Turnquist for 47 years, starting when he was a freshman in my Science 9 class at Westview HS in Braham. He’s also been my barber for over 30 years. His concern and willingness to work for the good of the Braham community, for the school from which his three daughters graduated, and for the county in which he’s lived all this time have led him to positions of leadership and participation in a wide variety of organizations. There is no question that Terry’s efforts are directed toward the good of all.
Besides his vast experience in Braham and Isanti County government, and maybe even because of it, Terry is a patient and polite listener. He sincerely wants to know how others view issues of concern and importance, and he carefully considers all opinions before making his decisions.
Terry has the experience, knowledge, and qualifications to merit his re-election as Isanti County Commissioner, this time from District 3. I will be voting for Terry Turnquist, and I encourage you to do the same.
Loren W. Brabec
Braham
