To the editor,
When you go to the polls on November 8 to vote for your Isanti County Commissioner, keep two things in mind:
1. What positions have they taken on issues.
2. What leadership qualities and experience would they bring to the office. There is a strong difference between my opponent and myself.
I have always been up front about where I stand on community safety. I believe we need to keep the community safe and that all lives matter. I will not apologize for who I am and neither should you. I have lived in this community, have raised my children and own a business here in Isanti County. We ALL matter and have something to give to this community. Our tax dollars should not be used for a questionable program like the Orange Frog Initiative. I asked the county the question, “Is it the role of government to make us happy?” I believe the answer is no. I was one of the first to attend the Orange Frog Training and believe the $600,000 plus spent on this program was excessive while we already have a healthy budget earmarked for Health & Human services in our county. I have met many of you over the summer and I am so impressed with the kindness and concern the people of Isanti County have for their community!
I believe people need people, not a program. I will work to encourage local events and keep our local non-profits informed of the needs in our community. Let’s move government out of the way so the good people of Isanti County can nurture and promote a deeper sense of belonging and community!
I will be fiscally responsible and bring strong leadership to the commissioner board. I will always govern and lead with honesty, transparency, humility and grace. Please vote Todd Moos for County Commissioner in District Two (Springvale Township, Cambridge Township, Cambridge Precinct Two) ToddForCommissioner.com
Todd Moos
Isanti County Commissioner District 2 candidate
