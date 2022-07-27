To the editor,
Thanks to Gary Westerberg and Dan Gable for their common sense letters. The Biden supporters are trying to paint a bright picture that their boy is doing a knock out job. Why don’t you explain how great a job he’s doing to the folks that are losing their homes at a record pace since the pandemic? Explain why folks cannot afford housing now because of the massive mortgage rates in excess of 6% trying to exceed Carters rates?
Explain to hard working folks losing hundreds of thousands of dollars on their 401k investments, we just had the worst S&P half since 1962. Explain why 6 million-plus folks lost their jobs (cannot collect unemployment) because of Biden/Fauci virus mandates and stated they would never do. Explain #46 to the folks filling up their gas tanks at a record high. Explain to senior citizens on a fixed income in which 70% are going back to work or considering it because of massive inflation.
Explain why our retired folks who have to pay for their health insurance and have taxed incomes also need to purchase supplemental insurance while illegals and career welfare recipients pay nothing and have much better insurance and cell phones.
Explain why career criminals get out of prison with cashless bail bonds to commit more crimes and murder and shoot innocent people. Supported by Democrats, heck steal $900 or less in California and its just a misdemeanor.
Explain to our military families why they maybe receive 100K when their brave soldiers die during their heroic duties while a career criminal Floyd family gets $27 million (Derek Chauvin is where he should be). When do we start punishing career criminals?
Now that the gun bill will pass you should be very confident to walk around Downtown Minneapolis. Heck start at Plymouth and Fremont Street and head southeast, gosh better yet take a trip to Lori Lightfoot’s dream city Chicago. Go to south downtown Chicago, bring all your democratic anti police anti gun supporting friends with you being it should be safe now right?
If you Biden supporters are so proud why don’t you wear a Biden hat/shirt around town? President Obama cleared it up for us all: “don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to #@*! things up.” I could never support ANY President Republican or Democrat that’s this dysfunctional. Lastly it took a business man to get the country back functional and not a politician.
Jerry Grell
Cambridge
(1) comment
Sometimes people cannot see the forest through the trees. Why? Because they only listen to CNN ( Clown News Network) You can believe these lies all you want... and that Biden is a "good man"?? Are you kidding me??? I wonder if you have done ANY research on this guy?? Apparently not.... because his is a crime laden past and present. His son is dirtier than most, and so is he. He is beholden to china AND the Ukraine, and is doing our country VERY dirty. It is my sincerest hope that the information that I READ can be exposed.... The Biden crime family needs to go. so does the rest of the Democrapic swamp... along with the RINOS. OH.... by the way... those "votes" you spoke about??? Those were fraudulent votes. There is AMPLE proof... all being censored.
