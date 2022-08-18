To the editor,
My sixteen year-old chaperoned my ten year old and their cousin to the Isanti County Fair last weekend. When I picked them up afterwards, my ten year-old son said that there was a political stand that said “F” Biden. With the F word spelled out.
The “F” word can’t be used on TV and the radio. How is it allowed to be used at a family event like this?
Personally, we try to instill good values in our kids. This type of stand does not represent the values that kids should be exposed to.
I am disappointed in the behavior of your county fair. I am disappointed that anyone would use that language in a family-oriented place. And last, but not least, I think it is disrespectful towards any person, regardless if you agree with or dislike them, but especially if it is the leader of our great country.
With all of the hate and anger in this world, it’s hard enough to raise kids with the right values. Please don’t expose my kids to it at your county fair.
George Bergh
Eagan
