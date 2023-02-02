There’s no doubt countless visitors have seen the mural at the Cambridge Post Office lobby but may not know the background or significance. During a time of lingering uncertainty and as the nation began to recover from the Great Depression, the mural’s idyllic farm scene with its soothing colors and lack of harsh angles was meant to bring a sense of peace, hope, and prosperity to its viewers. Artist Seymour Fogel was commissioned to complete the work “People of the Soil” as part of the W.P.A. (Works Progress Administration) during the latter part of the Great Depression.
The W.P.A. was initiated in 1935 by President Franklin Roosevelt as part of the New Deal; which was put in place to help create jobs during the Depression. Although best known for its public works projects, the W.P.A. also sponsored projects in the arts—the agency employed tens of thousands of actors, musicians, writers, and other artists like Seymour Fogel.
After completing his studies in 1932 at the National Academy of Design in New York, he sought out an apprenticeship under renowned muralist Diego Rivera. He studied with Rivera where he fine-tuned his skills outside the classroom. In 1940, twenty-nine-year-old Fogel was living in New York when he was selected to paint the mural at the new post office in Cambridge. He traveled to Cambridge by train and was paid $650 ($14,000 in today’s money) to complete the work; which took about one week. Fogel returned to Cambridge in 1982 by invitation from the Isanti County Historical Society where he was greeted like a celebrity as he answered questions and posed for photos.
While in town, he performed a little touch-up on the mural to ensure it would stay bright and vibrant for years to come. He not only painted the mural at the Cambridge Post Office but over twenty others across the United States from 1930-1977. Twelve of which were commissioned under the W.P.A.
So next time you stop by the post office in Cambridge, step back and admire one of the most unique local pieces of local history created by a pioneer of modern and abstract art during the mid-twentieth century.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
