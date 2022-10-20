Isanti County was once home to nearly 30 individual towns, crossroad communities sprang up all over the rural landscape starting as early as 1857 and continued to emerge into the early 1900s. Evolving out of necessity due to remoteness and limited long-distance mobility, many of the structures that helped define these towns included a post office, church, school, general store, blacksmith shop, creamery, boarding house, hotel, and sometimes even a dance hall. Just about everything a rural landowner needed was available within short walking distance at these crossroad towns. Depending on proximity to larger cities like Cambridge, Isanti, and Braham, many crossroad towns held on well into the middle part of the 20th Century. However, once the railroad came through and early mechanized transportation became increasingly available, the majority of area commerce occurred at the larger hubs along the rail line eventually rendering many crossroad towns obsolete.
Spring Lake is located within North Branch Township, it lies approximately 9 miles east of Cambridge off Highway 95 and County Road 48 (Erickson Road NE). Situated within rolling topography and rich upland soils, bordering two counties, the Spring Lake area saw its first European settlers arrive between 1862-1866. Names like Youngquist, Peterson, Dahl, Erickson, Rystrom, Ledin, along with many other Swedes called Spring Lake home. Spring Lake saw additional growth just following the American Civil War. Newcomers flocked to the area in search of free land through the Homestead Act. Along with population growth came the founding of a church congregation in 1867.
The first official church in Spring Lake was constructed of logs and held its first service in the new structure in the fall of 1871. As time went on and the population grew, the church grew as well. The third rendition of Spring Lake Lutheran Church in 1898 would’ve been a sight to behold with its twin Gothic bell towers overlooking the picturesque lake which bares the town’s namesake. Unfortunately, like many structures of the era built entirely of wood, it burned when a fire started near the roof around the chimney on a Sunday morning, February 1st, 1942. Construction of a new church started almost immediately following the disastrous fire, which still stands today.
Perhaps the most visited and arguably most necessary building in town was the general store, as it had just about everything a family of early Isanti County and surrounding areas would’ve needed. Farming supplies and equipment, clothing, feed, seed, housewares, and various sundries; the general store was usually the hub of every small town. Not only did general stores offer much-needed supplies, but many times early post offices were located within them as well. Spring Lake had three stores built in succession located along its main street. The Dahl Store, the Lemon Store, and the Spring Lake Store, in that order. Why so many stores? The substantial growth in population during the late 1800s in Isanti County (and beyond) easily supported many area businesses. Spring Lake’s location was ideal for welcoming travelers from the east. Much of the area’s new population came by way of the railroad terminal at North Branch and Harris. The rail line established in 1870, assisted many early settlers compared to Isanti County’s rail line’s later arrival in 1899. The influx of population with “American Fever” arriving at the bustling depot at North Branch had to pass right by Spring Lake when headed west into Isanti County.
Readers may be wondering why so many newcomers headed west as opposed to staying put in Chisago County. Mid to late 19th-century regional immigration of the Swedish population revealed an east-to-west settlement pattern from the St.Croix River Valley. However, that’s not to say other settlers didn’t arrive from different areas. For example, many Germans and New Englanders arrived from neighboring southwestern counties between the 1850s & 1870s. When referring to historic immigration patterns and available land, Washington and Chisago Counties were settled earlier, thus pushing the majority of settlement opportunities west into Isanti County.
Along with the church and stores, other structures in Spring Lake included a creamery, bank, and two nearby schools; all of which were easily accessible by foot travel from neighboring farms. The creamery offered a location for farmers to deliver their goods. The creamery building was founded in 1895 and remained in operation under various owners until 1961. Before that, commodities were brought to North Branch. The Peoples State Bank was established in July of 1916, and in 1934 it moved from Spring Lake to Cambridge where despite a recent name change, is still doing business today.
Children of the Spring Lake area would’ve attended either the Roosevelt (Spring Lake) School #2 or the McKinley School #64 both being southeast of Spring Lake. Organized in 1862 to serve some of the area’s earliest European settlers, the Roosevelt School is the second oldest district in the county after Spencer Brook (1860). Both the Roosevelt and McKinley schools remained open until the early 1950s, at which point they both consolidated with North Branch area schools. The consolidation of the country schools was an early sign of the future demise of many crossroad towns. Not that they went hand in hand necessarily, but as the concept of centralized schooling emerged within the larger towns, it was just a matter of time before business and commerce followed suit. However, not all crossroad towns evaporated, and a handful of stores and creameries hung on, but not for long. Yet for many rural landowners, there was still a need for small crossroad towns as the 20th Century moved along. Gas stations and country stores still dotted the landscape into the 1980s, but at a small fraction compared to years ago. Gone was the communal feeling only the small crossroad town could offer.
Spring Lake is now mostly quiet except for church services, which are still held in the same location as in 1871. A few homes remain as well. A slow drive down Erickson Road to the cemetery perched on the hill overlooking the lake brings a glimpse of the beauty that brought so many settlers to the area over 150 years ago.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
