To the editor,
Trump’s signature Tax and Reform Act gave 80% of the trillion dollars of tax relief to the wealthiest individuals and businesses in America. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, on the other hand, is intended to hold the wealthiest accountable by making the IRS more efficient adding 87,000 staff over the next ten years while saving an estimated $150 billion. The IRS Commissioner is on record saying the rate of routine audits for those earning less than $400,000 would not be increased.
The GOP, now in control of the House, chose to defund the IRS by $80 billion, weakening the IRS. The GOP continues to misrepresent the IRS improvements with untruths and fear-mongering. Rep. Stauber suggests IRS Agents are posed to come after you and me and Sen. Grassley - IA said that IRS agents will be coming after small business owners carrying long guns.
Trump stands as the perfect example of why a solid IRS is necessary to hold the wealthy accountable. He lied to America time and time again that he couldn’t release his taxes because he was being audited. The fact is, Trump appointed IRS Commissioner Rettig neglected to perform the mandated audits while Trump claimed they were being audited. Only when the House Ways and Means Committee demanded to see Trump’s taxes did the audits begin. In New York, the Trump Organization was recently found guilty of 17 counts of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Trump in an earlier filing claimed a $70,000 tax deduction for his hair care...wow! The GOP may further their war on the IRS and taxpayers by attempting to replace the income tax with a regressive national sales tax where the common American would truly get the short stick. Finally, to those who fear the IRS, don’t cheat and you have nothing to fear, but fear itself.
Pete Boelter
North Branch
