As a kid the only benefit I saw to all those fallen leaves in autumn was how great it was to jump into those massive piles of leaves. I still create those piles for my grandkids and to be quite honest, they love it as much as I did all those years ago. But awesome “leaf pile jumping” isn’t the only good use for all that fallen foliage.
Leaves are the perfect “brown” carbon ingredient for your compost pile. They don’t have to be shredded first but it’s highly recommended so they decompose faster. And those leaves can feed your lawn too. One study by Michigan State University says that mulching is 100% beneficial for your lawn. Run the lawn mower over them and let them stay on the lawn and feed the grass. Of course, you don’t want a layer so thick that it smothers the grass, but if you mow a few times, as the leaves gradually fall, the shredded leaves should disperse enough to allow the grass to breathe.
A few years ago I purchased a stand-alone electric leaf mulcher. It spins a heavy plastic line around the drum and mulches the leaves which fall out the bottom into a large garden sack. I then sprinkle that mulch all over both my perennial and vegetable gardens and work it in as a soil amendment. The leaves will begin to disintegrate and provide a wonderful habitat for earthworms and other beneficial organisms that reside in your soil. It works even better if you add some slow release nitrogen at the same time.
And here’s a little tidbit regarding fall leaves. The Ginkgo Tree, which is gaining popularity as a home and commercial landscape tree, makes fall leaf raking a little bit easier. This tree which is native to China is technically prehistoric. It dates back over 200 million years and in the fall it drops all of its leaves within just a few hours creating a beautiful circle of gold on the ground below. Rake or mulch the leaves all up at once and you’re done.
