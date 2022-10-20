Last spring I wrote about my experience of colliding with a deer. Well, last Friday, you could say I got a small taste of what the deer experienced — albeit with much lesser results. You see, while covering the C-I football game, I found myself on the receiving end of a collision with a runningback.
Being run over is a known hazard of covering football games. This was my second instance of having a run-in with a player on that very same sideline. The first one was something like five years ago, but it only resulted in a broken lens hood and a few bruises.
This one was much harder, and the sucky part of it was I did everything we are “taught” to do. As the play developed, I immediately saw the ball carrier was heading my way, so I turned tail and jog-sprinted towards the track at an angle away from the player’s anticipated path. I even remember thinking I was out of harm’s way when I was one stride away from the track. But that’s when reality literally hit me. Unbeknown to me, the player had been pushed, causing him to veer off his previous trajectory and directly at me, causing a hard collision from behind.
The impact sent me sprawling chest first onto the track. Normally, such a collision might not have been as bad, especially considering the cold temperatures required multiple layers of jackets that soften the blow. But the second sucky thing was the camera and large lens I was using got sandwiched between my body and the ground right at my chest. And yes, that hurts.
After C-I’s trainer gave me a once-over, I decided it would be best to go and get an x-ray to make sure there wasn’t more than a bruised sternum (and ego). Luckily, there wasn’t. And somehow, it looks like my camera and lens were spared anything more than cosmetic damage, although I still need to put them through their paces to be certain.
The funny thing is, at the moment of impact I remember hearing what I call “a gymnastics crash gasp” come from the crowd. Any fan of that sport knows what I’m talking about — that collective audible reaction as they witness a gymnast take a major fall, usually off the beam. After the fact, many gymnasts wear receiving that reaction as a sort of “badge of honor,” especially if they can walk away from such a fall. And that’s kinda how I look at this incident too.
I’m also very appreciative of everyone’s concern for my well-being. I received phone calls from CIHS Principal Steve Gibbs and former Activities Director Mark Solberg even before I received the x-ray results. I also received phone calls/messages from Superintendent Nate Rudolph, current A.D. Matt Braaten, and even former C-I football coach and current Forest Lake A.D. Mike Hennen. Not to mention all the comments on the social media updates I posted, which include a couple of videos of what I now call “the hit” (go ahead and look it up on Facebook under my name).
So, to all of them and for anyone else who didn’t see my social media posts: I’m fine and experiencing less discomfort than I expected at this time. Sure, my pocketbook may wind up taking an unexpected hit to replace my camera equipment, but that’s a whole lot better than what could have been the physical hit. I could have wound up much more like what probably happened to that deer last spring.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
