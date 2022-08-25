Last week I attended the third of a three-part newspaper training conference about the role of newspapers, editors, and publishers as community leaders. It was an excellent experience for a multitude of reasons — both personally and professionally.
One of the offshoots of attending wound up being personal and almost exclusively mine. You see, the location of this third session was at Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort. For those not as familiar with the area, this particular Bay Lake is located about 15 minutes northwest of Garrison (Mille Lacs Lake). The nearest better known towns are Deerwood and Crosby.
For a majority of the participants of this conference, they needed GPS help to locate the resort. But not me. Bay Lake isn’t just a stone’s throw from my family’s old summertime stomping grounds, but the route to get to the family cabin literally went right past Ruttger’s. In fact, we would frequently observe the street it is on since it had the name “Tame Fish Road.” We’ve wondered aloud how that road got its name. Were the fish in Bay Lake actually tame?
I haven’t had the chance to get up to that neck of the woods for a long time, so the commute there was literally a cruise down memory lane. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why when our publisher Jeff offered to drive both of us up there, I declined. For some reason, my initial thought was that being a passenger would reduce the nostalgia factor, which is actually ridiculous considering I was a passenger on those trips more times than I drove.
Either way, I figured if I did take Jeff up on his offer, I would have driven him crazy with my running nostalgic commentary. I can see it now:
“That campground used to be a KOA.”
“Our car broke down once right there.”
“If you timed your trip home wrong, you’d be stuck in traffic backed up all the way to about here.”
“Let’s see which dock the seagull convention is being held on today.”
“There used to be a Dairy Queen right there that we’d always stop at for lunch on the way home.”
“One year, there was a mayfly hatch that was so bad, you could see a cloud of them from miles away. Everyone was stopping at that Holiday gas station to try and scrape them off their windshields.”
“We always looked for Happy’s Restaurant because our grandpa’s dog was named Happy.”
All of these wafted through my head as I made my way up to the conference, and just thinking about it made me smile. In fact, that last memory prompted me to stop at Happy’s for lunch on the way home.
As I mentioned in a Facebook post with a couple photos from the resort’s shoreline, it wasn’t exactly the same since it was a work trip, but man did it feel good to be on a lake in that area again!
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.