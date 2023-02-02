Last week, I had the pleasure of attending the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s annual convention. This is a place where editors, reporters, publishers, and others associated with the state’s print journalism industry get together for some training, conversations, along with recognizing the winners of the annual contest.
Also part of the two days are guest speakers who usually have some sort of connection to journalism. One of this year’s speakers was KARE11’s Boyd Huppert, who is best known for his award-winning “Land of 10,000 Stories” series. For those who don’t watch KARE11 news, this is a weekly feature where Huppert tells people’s stories. They’re not always huge news. In fact, part of his presentation was reading emails from viewers who questioned why in the world the station even wasted time to broadcast about something that quite frankly doesn’t impact anyone but the subjects.
As a counter-point, he also read emails from people who thanked him for doing a story, saying how the story really touched them. He also showed a prime example of this, a basic story about a World War II veteran and a three-year-old boy who became fast friends. This is also the story that catapulted “Land of 10,000 Stories” to the stratosphere by going viral.
These stories, which we dub “human interest,” always seem to resonate with people. People just tend to have a connection to the subjects, even if they don’t directly know them. They are also often a nice break from all of the hard news being reported, even if the human interest story doesn’t always have a happy ending.
When COVID hit, the news industry had to make some dramatic changes. With people keeping their distance from one another, these human interest stories weren’t as readily available. Without them, the news became much more straightforward, simply reporting on things like the pandemic and politics. I hesitate to say we got lazy, but we definitely leaned on doing stories that didn’t take as much effort to report.
I will be the first to admit we here at the Star were just as guilty of this as anyone.
Looking back, while we have run human interest stories from time to time, our pages have been dominated by local government meetings, simple sports coverage, various “filler” articles, etc.
After listening to Boyd Huppert, though, I am inspired to fix that. I want us to get back to telling the stories of our area. But to do that, I will need your help. While admitting to reading numerous newspapers to find stories he could “steal,” Huppert said a majority of them came from viewer tips — people calling him up or writing and saying ‘I think this would make an interesting story.’
That’s what I need from you. Does your neighbor have an unusual hobby? Maybe a coworker went through some sort of unique experience. Perhaps someone you know has a connection to a celebrity? Whatever it is, we want to hear about it. While I can’t guarantee every tip will result in an article, I know there are plenty that would. After all, while there may not be 10,000 stories in this area, I’m sure there are dozens, if not hundreds. And we are here to tell them.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
