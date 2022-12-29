I’ve never been one to celebrate New Year’s Eve. I’m sure it has something to do with the specter of my never having someone to kiss at the stroke of midnight. Another definite reason is my lack of a taste for any alcohol, much less champagne. But whatever the reason, Dec. 31 has always been low on my holiday priority list.
Now, New Year’s Day, that’s another matter. That’s the portion of that holiday I typically look forward to. In fact, while working in retail, I would quickly volunteer to work New Year’s Eve on the condition I get New Year’s Day off.
The reason for this should be pretty obvious to anyone who even slightly knows me — Bowl games. For about as long as I can remember, New Year’s Day pretty much followed the same schedule every single year. In the morning we would watch the Rose Bowl Parade, or at least until the first Bowl game came on. Then we would switch to that first game until the next one started and then decide which one we wanted to stick with. At first, that game was one that featured some Big 10 team since as Gophers fans, we were more familiar with those schools. Although sadly, pretty much every single year it wasn’t actually the U of M who was playing.
Throughout the action, we would double-check on the other games just to see if one of the other ones featured a tighter score, especially if our first choice was trending towards a blowout or worse yet, a low scoring game.
The Rose Bowl — the proverbial “grandaddy of them all” was always literally the only game in town in the mid afternoon. Finally, at night it was the Orange Bowl. How many of you remember that the Orange Bowl used to feature a Super Bowl-like halftime show?
Our food choices for that day typically didn’t vary much either. Mainly snackable type food for lunch — cheese and crackers, chips, maybe mozzarella sticks and mini hot dogs cooked in BBQ sauce (my dad’s personal favorite). Dinner was always a homemade form of sloppy joes. The only deviation from that was during a few years when my sister and brother-in-law hosted a New Year’s Day party that featured a breakfast and would usually last until mid to late afternoon.
This routine has taken a hit as of late thanks in large part to the introduction of the National Championship games. Once they came along, some of the games wound up being played on days other than New Year’s Day. And this year, that routine has been completely obliterated. With New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the Championship semifinals got placed on New Year’s Eve and the typical New Year’s Day games are actually on Jan. 2! This was all done to avoid conflicting with the typical NFL Sunday schedule.
This left us with quite the conundrum. Do we follow our New Year’s Day routine on New Year’s Eve or do we keep it on the designated day and simply make it work with NFL games? As of this writing, we have opted to go with starting it on Saturday and especially since the Vikings vs. Packers game starts at 3:25, just having Saturday leftovers on Sunday.
Ultimately, because of this extended schedule, plus the fact the Gophers play on Thursday and there are other interesting Bowl game matchups on Friday, I am just really glad I now have a flexible work schedule.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
