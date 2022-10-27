One of the overlying themes of this year’s local elections has been fiscal responsibility. The overwhelming comment from almost all candidates is that just like every family has to figure out how to navigate through these economic hard times, so too must local governments.
Well, you can add this newspaper to that list. Just like everyone else, we at the Star are seeing the effects of the current economy. The cost of paper keeps going up, as does the cost of ink, the plates we use to print the paper, gas, etc. And at the same time, just like many other employers, we are having to deal with staff shortages. For the last several months, we have been sharing ad representatives with our sister publications just to keep our essential ad revenue as high as possible. Unfortunately, that just hasn’t been enough.
Our company’s fiscal year runs from Nov. 1 to Oct. 31. So right about now is prime time for us to take a good, hard look at how we have done this previous year, where we want to be a year from now, and how we can accomplish that. This conversation is infrequently a fun one. While we enjoy the financial backing of generous owners who only want all of our publications to thrive, we also feel obliged to at the very least minimize any losses that may occur.
At the same time, we must maintain the focus of our mantra of “Your Best Source for Community Information.” Now, I will admit, that is a broad statement. What community information is important to some may not be as important to others. So, we have a precarious tightrope we must walk.
I have said before that we take great pride in having such a large circulation size for a free distribution newspaper. We sincerely believe it doesn’t do much good to put out a great product that fewer people have access to. To that extent, we try to avoid at all costs significantly shrinking our distribution to cut expenses, even though that would be the easy way out.
What that leaves, though, is the only option available — putting a cap on the number of pages we print every week. This is by far easier said than done. It often means having to decide what gets put in the paper and what gets omitted. To do that, we look at getting “the most bang for our buck.” What stories/features do the highest percentage of our readers want to see? Additionally, as much as we hate it, we have to determine which stories/features make us money or cost us money.
I will be completely honest, there are one or two features that flat-out deliver little to no “bang for the buck.” Those features have to be either modified or eliminated. We are not ready to reveal specifically what these changes will be, but some of them will be easy to spot.
We know some of these decisions will not be popular with some of our readers, and we sympathize with them. We will make every effort to minimize these changes, or at least offer alternative ways for readers to find those features.
As always, we encourage our readers to provide feedback by either contacting me or our publisher at the phone numbers or email addresses printed at the bottom of this page.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
