Worth a Thousand Words: Illuminate Isanti shines brighter than pessimistic previews

I will be the first to admit that when I originally heard about the city of Isanti organizing a “Mini Bentleyville” to be held in Bluebird Park, I was skeptical, to say the least. No offense to city officials, but I just couldn’t envision it coming to fruition. I guess you could say in my most pessimistic thoughts, rather than having visions of Sugar Plums dancing in my head, I had visions of some sort of minimalistic display that several private properties would put to shame.
Even when I talked with Community Development Director Stephanie Hillesheim and Parks, Recreation, and Events Coordinator Jordan Clementson last month for a preview article, I couldn’t quite picture the scope of what they were planning. My taking photos of the Public Works staff placing the centerpiece, lighted tree gave me minimal additional vision.
Even driving to the opening night of Illuminate Isanti on Saturday, I kept bouncing back and forth in my mind from coming upon a long line of people awaiting the inaugural entrance to my having to try very hard to get photos of different attendees and still make it look like it wasn’t a sparse crowd. In all honesty, I was hoping for the former but planning on the latter.
Well, I’m not too proud to admit when I am wrong, and this is one of those instances.
Sure, there are other private displays that appear to be more grandiose than this. And charging admission will draw comparisons of which events give you more “bang for the buck.” But remember, this is the first time this is being held, so more than likely adjustments will be made in both the scope and prices based on this year’s results.
Besides, I like it a little smaller. As it is now, it is a quintessential small-town event. On Saturday, there was a good crowd (despite there being a steady mist in the air), but it never felt crowded. Parking wasn’t a headache. People didn’t feel rushed to not loiter by any of the displays. There were even a good number of casual conversations taking place.
And yes, adding a bunch of sponsors will help offset the expenses and minimize the costs for attendees. But at the same time, too many sponsors would run the risk of it becoming too commercialized.
Keeping this event small scale might prevent it from becoming the regional attraction the city is envisioning, however. There are a number of city-folk who are jaded enough to turn their noses up at the concept that bigger isn’t necessarily better. But there are still some who like that change of pace, plus all the people to the immediate north, east, and west that already share that small-town thinking.
The bottom line was it very much appeared like everyone was having a great time, especially the kids, which is paramount for an event touting to be family-friendly. Illuminate Isanti is an excellent event that I hope not only becomes a staple of local holiday events but grows to be bigger and better each year — although not necessarily too big.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
