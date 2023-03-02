Last Wednesday, I had this week’s column all figured out in my mind. After waking up Wednesday morning to a significantly smaller amount of snowfall than was predicted by literally every meteorologist based on the fact they “had never seen all of the computer models in such agreement over such a major weather event,” I was all prepared to lament on how once again, all the experts could be so wrong.
I even had the perfect headline all figured out: “The Great Minnesota Faux Storm.” The opening sentence was going to be: “Well, that deescalated quickly.”
I wasn’t alone in that skepticism either. Throughout Wednesday there were numerous social media posts complaining how the area schools had prematurely closed school/declared both Wednesday and Thursday an e-learning day. That skepticism appeared to be warranted as the most recent predictions were trending lower and lower, with some new expected totals being at or even less than what had previously been predicted for either one of the two waves.
Despite that, we here at the Star went forward with alternative plans for printing last week’s edition under the assumption nobody would be able to make it in to work on Thursday following “wave 2” of the storm. I got the physical pages laid out by early Wednesday afternoon and they were sent to the press shortly after. I then proceeded to place all articles and our e-edition on our website a day ahead of normal. Finally, we placed physical signs and I made a Facebook post about the Star’s printing and delivery being delayed.
It turned out to be a good thing we did all of that. Thursday morning I awoke to find a knee-deep snow drift right outside my front door, with even deeper drifts surrounding my car in my driveway. In the mere 12 hours overnight, we received at least a foot of snow, for a storm total of around 17 inches — pretty much right in the range everyone had been predicting at the beginning of the week.
My day off work had turned into a full day of snow removal. After taking my time lounging around for part of the morning, I got all bundled up to go out and clear my steps before walking over to my parent’s place and clearing their driveway. Upon arrival, I discovered their neighbor had beat me to it. But the walk wasn’t a waste because there was still their walkway to clear, along with a path in their backyard so Ms. Mollie could do her business.
Additionally, my snowblower had died on me earlier this winter, so I was planning on walking my parents back to my place to clear out my driveway. (Side note: if anyone likes working on small engines, they are welcome to take my snowblower off my hands for free. It starts up great, but the engine dies as soon as you engage the auger).
Clearing my driveway and my downstairs neighbor’s just enough for them to get their cars out, then walking the snowblower back to my parents wound up taking up a good chunk of the afternoon.
Only time will tell if this accurate forecast will be a growing trend or a case of “even a blind squirrel can find a nut.” Hopefully, it is the former, but chances are it is the latter.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
