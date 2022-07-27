In this edition of the Star, you will find our Primary Election guide, featuring all of the local elections where a primary was triggered. This year, there are 21 candidates vying for six different positions.
Initially, I thought this would be some sort of record for this area, but in looking back at the 2018 primary election, there were 26 candidates vying for six different positions. At first glance, some may think that the 2018 elections had much more at stake than this year’s. And based strictly on numbers, that would appear to be the case. Five out of the six races have only one more candidate than the maximum allowed on the general election ballot. In other words, if there is one seat up for grabs (i.e. each of the county commissioner districts and the sheriff), then there are allowed to be two candidates on the November ballot. If there are two seats up for election — like for the Cambridge council, then up to four candidates are allowed to be on the November ballot.
In other words, in five of the six races featured in this edition, only one candidate will be eliminated based on the outcome of the primary election.
In this case, however, the numbers are deceiving. A closer look at the candidates reveals that there is only two incumbents running in those six elections. Plus, one of those two incumbents is running in a new district thanks to the county commissioners redistricting. What that boils down to is there is guaranteed to be quite a few new faces sitting in those important chairs, making decisions for their constituents.
Playing devil’s advocate, one could argue that those factoids point to the importance of the general election, not the primary election. After all, even in the most-contested race (Isanti County District 5 Commissioner), each candidate still has a 50-50 chance of advancing.
But the fact that there are so few incumbents trumps that argument. It’s pretty well established that incumbents have a bit of an advantage when it comes to the primary election. This is based partially on name recognition and long-established supporters, but there’s another consideration with this. The more candidates there are in an election, the more the “anybody but an incumbent” vote is spread out between the other candidates.
With four of the six elections being an incumbent-free “free-for-all,” every vote will be all that more important to those candidates. Therefore, unless you really don’t care which candidates advance to the general election (which in my opinion means you don’t care who wins the general election either), its imperative you do your part in helping ensure your chosen candidate at least advances to the general election.
So, by all means, peruse through our election guide. Figure out who you ultimately want to help lead our area. And go out and vote on Aug. 9.
BILL STICKELS III is editor of the Isanti-Chisago County Star. He can be reached at 763-689-1181 ext. 107 or editor@countystar.com.
