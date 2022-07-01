SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE
CAMBRIDGE CITY COUNCIL
The complete minutes are available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator, 300 3rd Ave. NE, Cambridge, Minnesota.
Members Present: Mayor James Godfrey; Council Members Bob Shogren, Kersten Conley, and Mark Ziebarth.
Members Absent: Council Member Lisa Iverson
Regular City Council Meeting
June 20, 2022
● Called meeting to order at 6:10 p.m.
● Approved amended consent agenda items A-F with the additional change to item D
● Public Hearing presentation from J. Pixley GIS/ Stormwater on the Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP)
● Approved a new Surveillance Camera Upgrade from Marco Technologies, LLC
● Approved Resolution R22-038 Variance for a swimming pool in the front yard at 230 Fern St N. with the conditions outlined by the city.
● Approved Resolution R22-039 Preliminary Plat of The Preserve at Parkwood 1st Addition (Menards)
● Approved Ordinance 747 Rezoning the Horbul property recently annexed
● Approved Resolution R22-040 approving an alley vacation (for Mercantile Plat)
● Approved Resolution R22-041 for a Preliminary Plat of Mercantile
● Approved Resolution R22-042 for a Final Plat of Mercantile
● Approved Resolution R22-043 for a Final Plat of Cambridge Cove
● Approved Ordinance 747 Amending Title V Public Works, Chapter 50, Garbage and Refuse
● Approved Tobacco License for the 2550 Main Street S Dollar General
● Approved repairs by NAC for City Hall air conditioning unit
● Adjourned 7:32 p.m.
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
