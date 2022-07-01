CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION
The complete minutes are available for public inspection at the Education Services Center, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN, or at our website, www.c-ischools.org.
The Regular School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools May 19, 2022.
Member Present: Chair Tim Hitchings, Vice Chair Aaron Berg, Clerk Lynn Wedlund, Treasurer Heidi Sprandel, Directors Carri Levitski, Gary Hawkins, and Nikki Johnson; and Ex Officio, Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph.
Absent: None
● Chair Hitchings called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
● Motion to approve revised agenda made by N. Johnson, seconded by C. Levitski. Motion carried.
● Motion to approve Consent Agenda made by L. Wedlund, seconded by C. Letvitski. Motion carried.
● Motion to approve Treasurer’s Report subject to audit made by A. Berg, seconded by G. Hawkins. Motion carried.
● Resolved to accept gifts and donations from the following individuals and businesses: Crystal Kennedy, Joe Morin on behalf of Cambridge Family Dental, D&J Auctions, CVF Racing, Blumer’s Auto Wrecking, Charles & Melissa Carstensen, Isanti Co. Firearms & Outdoor Training for Youth Inc, Therapy Associates, Inc. Motion to adopt the resolution to accept gifts, grants or devise of real or personal property made by A. Berg, seconded by H. Sprandel. Resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.
● Motion to approve the facility rental rate changes for FY23-FY25 made by A. Berg, seconded by N. Johnson. Motion Carried unanimously
● Motion to approve the 2021-2023 Education Minnesota Cambridge-Isanti Contract made by N. Johnson, seconded by L. Wedlund. Motion Carried unanimously
● Motion to approve the revised 2022-2023 School Year Calendar made by A. Berg, seconded by C. Levitski. Motion Carried unanimously
● Motion to approve To approve the Memorandum of Understanding with EMC-I made by C. Levitski, seconded by G. Hawkins. Motion Carried unanimously
● Motion to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Paraprofessional Bargaining Unit SEIU Local 284 for 2022 Summer Programming made by L. Wedlund, seconded by H. Sprandel. Motion Carried unanimously.
● Motion to approve the Memorandum of Understanding with Food Service Bargaining Unit SEIU Local 284 for 2022 Summer Programming made by A. Berg, seconded by C. Levitski. Motion Carried unanimously.
● Motion to approve Policy 501 made by A. Berg, seconded by C. Levitski.
● Motion to approve Policy 505 made by L. Wedlund, seconded by N. Johnson.
● Motion to approve Policy 518 made by N. Johnson, seconded by H. Sprandel.
● Motion made by C. Levitski, seconded by H. Sprandel to adjourn at 7:24 p.m.
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
