City of Cambridge
Summary Publication
Ordinance 747 rezoned a portion of certain real property located north of Alaska Loop S. with PIN 03.034.3401. The property was approved by the City for annexation prior to the rezoning request. The property will be rezoned from RA Rural Residential/Agricultural District to R-1 One Family Residence District upon approval of annexation by the State of Minnesota. A complete copy of the ordinance is available at City Hall, 300 3rd Avenue NE, Cambridge for inspection.
ATTEST:
Evan C. Vogel
City Administrator
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
