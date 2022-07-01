City of Cambridge
Summary Publication of Ordinance
The City Council of the City of Cambridge adopted Ordinance 748 amending Title V Public Works, Chapter 50 Garbage and Refuse to clarify the size of containers for residential use versus business use. The complete ordinance is available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator, 300 3rd Ave NE, Cambridge, Minnesota.
ATTEST:
Evan C. Vogel
City Administrator
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
