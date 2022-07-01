Isanti County
Board of Adjustment
Notice of Public Hearing
June 22, 2022
The Isanti County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:
1. The request of Richard Horbul, 33355 Rhinestone Street NW, Princeton, MN 55371 to construct an addition of a breezeway and attached garage to an existing dwelling with less than the required setback from the road right of way of a Township Road. Legal description is Lot 12 Torell Shores of Section 28, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.
2. The request of Ryan Vettleson & Ulrika Vettleson, 5211 332nd Lane NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to construct a shed with less than the required setback from the side property line and with less than the required setback from the road right of way of the Township Road. Legal description is Pt. of Govt. Lot 2 of Section 36, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.
3. The request of William Remus (Gerald Remus, Executor or State), 30448 Highway 47, Isanti, MN 55040 and JB Properties of Bradford, LLC, (Bryan & Jen Hathaway), 3472 305th Avenue NW, Isanti, MN 55040 to vary the lot size requirement for a duplex. Legal description is Pt NE ¼ of the SE ¼ desc as: S 125’ of N 490’ of E 208.48’ of Less MnDOT R/W Plat 30-24 Parcel 6 of Section 18, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
4. The request of Jerady Olson, 2356 103rd Avenue, Braham, MN 55006, to vary the Isanti County Zoning Ordinance, Section 6, Agriculture/Residential District, Subdivision 2, Permitted Uses, #19 b to exceed the maximum lot size of three acres for a future lot and to vary the Isanti County Subdivision Ordinance, Section 3 Design Standards, Subdivision 2 Lots, creating two lots without the minimum required frontage on a public dedicated road or street. Legal description is Outlot D of Woodland Hills of Section 26, Township 36, Range 24, Springvale Township.
Trina Bergloff
Isanti County Zoning Administrator
This further serves as notice that if the legal criteria are met for members to participate in the meeting by telephone or interactive technology, some members may do so.
If you would like to attend this meeting via Tele – Conference, please go to the Isanti County webpage at www.co.isanti.mn.us for instructions.
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.