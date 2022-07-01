Isanti County
Planning Commission
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
June 23, 2022
The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:
1. The request of Tom Greenwood, 7300 337th Avenue NW, Princeton, MN 55371 to present a preliminary plat of Greenwood Addition. Legal description is Pt. of Government Lot 1 of Section 28, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.
2. The request of Thomas and Suzanne Belair, 28550 138th Street NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398 and Jesse Jondahl, 31871 Nightingale Street NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to present a preliminary plat of Blue Lake Ridge. Legal description is Pt Govt Lot 1 of Section 29, Township 35, Range 25, Pt Govt Lot 4 of Section 30, Township 35, Range 25 and N 100’ of Lot C and N 100’ of Lot D Angstman’s Addition to Blue Lake of Section 29, Township 35, Range 25, Spencer Brook Township.
3. The request of Dennis Newberg, 30296 Nightingale Street NW, Isanti, MN 55040 to present a preliminary plat of Newberg Addition. Legal description is the N ½ of the S ½ of the SW ¼ of Section 15, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
4. The request of David and Debra Holten, 35210 Lily Street NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to present a preliminary plat of Lake View Country Estates. Legal description is Govt Lot 2 of Section 17, Township 36, Range 24, Springvale Township.
5. The request of MG&D Properties LLC, 27530 Dahlia Court NW, Isanti, MN 55040 & Leonard Arvidson & Charlene Plattner, 5966 Elm Street, North Branch, MN 55056 & Landform Professional Services, LLC, 105 South 5th Avenue, Suite 513, Minneapolis, MN 55401 to present a preliminary plat of Dahlia Shores. Legal description is Pt Govt Lot 1 & the NW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 4, Township 34, Range 24, Stanford Township.
6. The request of Reliable Land & Trust, PO Box 32, Cambridge, MN 55008 to present a preliminary plat of Bradford Hills Phase 3. Legal description is the E ½ of the SE ¼ & the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 8, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
7.The request of Kathleen Peterson, 28499 Dahlia Drive NW, Isanti, MN 55040 to present a preliminary plat of Long Lake Meadows. Legal description is Pt. of the SW ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 28, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
8. The request of Brady Mullins, 35279 Xenon Street NW, Princeton, MN 55371, for an Interim Use Permit for a limited rural business and for an extended home occupation conducted within an accessory building for a trucking operation. Legal description is the N ½ of the SW ¼ Except W 792’ of S 165’ of the NW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 14, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.
9. The request of David DeMuth, 2726 309th Avenue NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 & Janet DeMuth, for an interim use permit for the mining/sale of stockpiled black dirt. Legal description is Lot 2 Block 1 DeMuth Addition and Outlot A DeMuth Addition of Section 16, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
10. The request of Vineyard Christian Fellowship of Princeton, 8775 Highway 95 NW, Princeton, MN 55371 for a conditional use permit for a rural tourism request to operate an event center for weddings, social gatherings, funerals and celebrations of life. Legal description is the West 15 acres of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼ of Section 20, Township 36, Range 25, Wyanett Township.
11. The request of Thomas & Cheryl French, 30560 Highway 47 NW, Cambridge, MN 55008 & Bradford Community Organization (Jen Hathaway), 3472 305th Avenue NW, Isanti, MN 55040, for a conditional use permit for a rural tourism request for a one day celebration event (Bradford Days) held annually one Saturday in August. Legal description is Pt. of the SE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 18, Township 35, Range 24, Bradford Township.
12. The request of Todd & Anne Olund, 8288 282nd Lane NE, North Branch, MN 55056 & James & Bridget Thauwald, 8285 282nd Lane NE, North Branch, MN 55056 for an interim use permit for the mining of sand. Legal description is the SW ¼ of the NW ¼ fct. & Pt. of the NW ¼ of the NW ¼ of Section 35, Township 35, Range 22, North Branch Township.
13. The request of James & Carolyn Zaccone, 27667 Bayshore Drive NW, Isanti, MN 55040 for a conditional use permit for a duplex in the Shoreland District. Legal description is Lots 4, 5 & 6 of Rose Acres of Section 5, Township 34, Range 24, Stanford Township.
14. To discuss/amend the Isanti County Zoning Ordinance, in all zoning districts in regards to unlicensed and licensed vehicles for outdoor storage.
15. To discuss/amend the Isanti County Zoning Ordinance as it relates to parcels that are unbuildable due to lot size in a quarter - quarter taking a building right.
16. To discuss/amend the Isanti County Subdivision Ordinance as it relates to Township approval on all plats prior to submittal to the County.
Trina Bergloff
Isanti County Zoning Administrator
This further serves as notice that if the legal criteria are met for members to participate in the meeting by telephone or interactive technology, some members may do so.
If you would like to attend this meeting via-Tele-Conference, please go to the Isanti County webpage at www.co.isanti.mn.us for instructions.
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
