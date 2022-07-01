MINUTES OF THE
REGULAR GOVERNING BOARD MEETING
Rum River Special Education Cooperative
April 5, 2022
The Regular Governing Board meeting of the Rum River Special Education Cooperative was called to order at 9:00 a.m. virtually via Google Meet.
Joint Powers Board members present were: Mike Thompson, Randy Christensen, Nate Neuhart and Jim Tomsky. Also in attendance were Ex Officio Superintendents: Ken Gagner, Dean Kapsner, David Wedin, Dan Voce, Ben Barton; and Tanya Tacker, Executive Director of Special Education. Absent were: Josh Smith, Deb Hallin, and Kathy Belsheim. Others in attendance: Tracy Wells, Business Manager and Program Coordinators, Howard Armstrong and Jeannine Miller.
Motion to approve the meeting agenda made by Nate Neuhart, seconded by Jim Tomsky.
Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Mike Thompson, Randy Christensen, Jim Tomsky, and Nate Neuhart. Action: Carried.
The Board reviewed the Consent Agenda. Moved by Jim Tomsky, seconded by Randy Christensen to approve the consent agenda. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Randy Christensen, Jim Tomsky, Nate Neuhart, and Mike Thompson.
Action carried.
The Consent Agenda consisted of the following:
● January 18, 2022 Governing Board Meeting Minutes
● Payment Register
● P-Card Detail Summary
● Rum River Special Education Program Student Enrollment
● RRSEC Personnel
Neil Bykowksi, Academic Behavior Manager, RRS, Hired, 2/24/2022
Rachel Reed, Academic Behavior Manager, RRS, Resignation, 1/10/2022
Natalie Hokanson, Occupational Therapist, RRSEC, Retirement, 6/30/2022
Kayla Miller, Academic Behavior Manager, RRN, Resignation, 1/21/2022
James Barnes, Academic Behavior Manager, RRS, Resignation, 1/17/2022
Eileen Wagner, Academic Behavior Manager, RRS, Resignation, 3/15/2022
Leah West, Special Education Teacher, RRE, Leave, 3/23/2022 - 5/4/2022
● Contracts
cmERDC Agreement
RRSEC - SCRED OT Services
Landworks Construction, Inc.
Teacher, Academic Behavior Manager, and Administrative Assistant Seniority Lists
Infinitec FY23 Letter of Agreement
The Board discussed the following:
● Executive Director, Tanya Tacker discussed hosting training sessions during the summer of 2022 for Administrators, Special Education Teacher and Paraprofessional Training.
● Business Manager, Tracy Wells, provided the Board with an update regarding Maintenance of Effort (MOE).
● Business Manager, Tracy Wells discussed the 2021 December 1st child count.
The Board discussed and action was required on the following:
● Motion to adopt the revised RRSEC 2021-2022 District calendar was made by Jim Tomsky, seconded by Randy Christensen. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Jim Tomsky, Nate Neuhart, Mike Thompson, and Randy Christensen. Action: carried.
● Motion to approve the proposed FY23 Budget was made by Nate Neuhart, seconded by Jim Tomsky. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Nate Neuhart, Mike Thompson, Randy Christensen, and Jim Tomsky. Action: carried.
● Motion to adopt the forgoing resolutions of nonrenewal of tier 1 and tenured teachers was made by Randy Christensen, seconded by Jim Tomsky. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Mike Thompson, Randy Christensen, Jim Tomsky, and Nate Neuhart. Action: carried.
There being no further business to discuss, moved by Nate Neuhart, seconded by Jim Tomsky, to adjourn. Upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Randy Christensen, Jim Tomsky, Nate Neuhart, and Mike Thompson. Action: carried. The meeting adjourned at 9:35 a.m.
Minutes by Tanya Tacker
Published in the Isanti-Chisago County STAR on June 30, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.