2021-2022 Cambridge-Isanti Bluejacket Winter Sports Showcase

Boys basketball
Head coach: Mike McDonald
Assistant coaches: Matt Braaten, Jeremy Bickford, and Jeff Solo
Who are the players to watch this year? Braden Jones (missed last season), Reese Bickford, Kobe Karels ( leading scorer in 2020-2021), Colton Skoglund, Keegan Shrider, John Troolin, Caleb Ludwig, Sam Gusk, Matt Crawford , plus others.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We are not tall. We will need to play fast and aggressive on both ends of the court. We do feel we have multiple shooters that will be hard to guard, but we will need to move the ball to play fast. On defense it will all about making our opponent feel uncomfortable, to cause havoc or chaos. That style of play fits our personnel.
What challenges will the team face? Challenge is lack of height. “Heart needs to defeat height!”
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Basketball is a game of possessions. We need to compete on every possession. There is no doubt that this team will play hard and compete.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Princeton. Section: Duluth East and Andover.
Girls basketball
Head coach: Jody Ledahl
Assistant coaches: Jeff Kurowski, Emily Lindell, Kitri Hakes
Who are the players to watch this year? Mikayla Aumer (All-Conference/All-State-HM) and Aiyana Knight (All-Conference-HM) are our returning senior letterwinners and have set themselves up to have a great senior season. Evelyn and Maraya Wiltrout were all conference players for us and each had a great offseason as well.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? We will need to develop a consistent second and third scoring option if we want to achieve our season goals.
What challenges will the team face? Our bench will be young and inexperienced at the beginning of the season so it may take some time for them to settle into their roles.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Our goal is the challenge for the conference and section title.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Becker has not lost a conference game in 2+ seasons and will be very good this season. Centennial moved into our section and starts the season ranked in the Top 10 in class 4A.
Gymnastics
Head coach: Wendy Rooney
Assistant coaches: Megan Schultz, Nic Morgan, and Debbie Hegquist (part-time volunteer)
Who are the players to watch this year? Returning from last year’s section team are Laci Leverty (individual state qualifier on vault, bars and floor), Alison Barber (individual state qualifier on beam), Abby Kryzer, and Aubrey Wilson. They will certainly be relied upon in the varsity line-up again. Zoe Klocksien and Abby Donnay have made significant upgrades in the off-season and hope to contend for varsity spots as well as newcomer Reyna Diaz.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Staying clean in our execution and becoming consistent in our performances will be important for improving our scoring throughout the season. We graduated 11 girls over the past two seasons, so having girls willing and ready to step up and push themselves beyond their comfort level will play a big part in our level of success.
What challenges will the team face? We have a lot of gymnasts that are new to competition and a lot of girls stepping up into leadership roles for the first time. It will be exciting to see them progress in both of those areas as the season continues. Avoiding injuries is always a top concern.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? We want our scores to build throughout the season and be in a position to challenge for Conference and Section titles.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Big Lake and Monticello are always strong teams in our Conference. Forest Lake (team state medalists from last season) and Anoka continue to be some of the top teams in our Section. State qualifier Elk River has also joined our section this season.
Wrestling
Head coach: Neil Jennissen
Assistant coaches: Jesse Jennissen, Travis Fuhol, Matt Henderson, John Henderson, Erich Harcy, Bob Nassif, Nate Nassif, Erich Harcey, Kyle Willette.
Who are the players to watch this year? Leo Edblad, Carter Wothe, Blaine Wald, Treytin Byers, Scott Simpson, and Maverick Henderson.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The Jackets return eight wrestlers with a wide range of experience, including six section place winners and two super section place winners.
What challenges will the team face? Replacing the five seniors who graduated last spring, including three who placed in the super sections. The team will need to make strides of improvement through the season.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? Contend for the Mississippi 8 conference championship. Challenge for one of the top four spots in the section, which again is one of the toughest sections in the state. Send several individual state entrants and at least one state place-winner.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Becker, Big Lake, Princeton, C-I in the conference, Anoka, Forest Lake, Blaine, Andover, Coon Rapids in the section.
2021-2022 Bluejacket wrestling: (in no particular order) Cal Droubie, Leo Edblad, Quinton Haarcey, Blaine Wald, Carter Wothe, Sam Rodriguez, Maverick Henderson, Keith Hout, Jacob Henderson, Treytin Byers, Darren Spencer, Dillon Sommerfeld, Scott Simpson, Deke Scott, Evan Scherman, Brock Brown, Wyatt Kassa, Gavin McCarty, James Peterson, Caleb Sachs, James Harcey, Lucas Henderson, Greg Schurmer, Justin Henderson, Kami Senlycki, Jared Goodman, Josh Osei-Dankwah, Brady Anderson, Phoenix Fure, Brady Huntley, Karmen Senlycki, Brodan Shannahan, Marcus Kreger, Eli Meltzer, Nate Thomas, Jordan Goodman, Logan Carlisle, Noah Johnson, Gabe Parenteau, Braydon Miller, Andru Hanson, Shawn Henderson, managers Ariana Bergmann, Paige Hudek, Grace Gabler, Maeghan Milz, Kirsten Ziesmer, Devon Henderson, Rylee Nefs, Destiny Peterson, and Ayanah Dupay.
Boys hockey
Head coach: Jarad Ziebarth
Assistant coaches: Jeremy Anderson, Cody Kielsa, Rich Brown, and Scott Overby.
Who are the players to watch this year? Our captains, Treyten Green, Andrew Aljets, Jake Brown and Jaxon Jones led the charge in the off season and will be beckoned to do the same during the regular season. Look for Aljets and Brown to be our rocks on the defensive front, and Green to be the catalyst for the forwards. We are hoping that juniors Luke Pierson and Finn Overby, as well as senior Peyton Andrews pick up where they left off last season, who were all strong contributors. We suspect that a couple sophomore skilled players in Seth Terhell and Will O’Donovan will see their share of varsity minutes this year. Senior, Wyatt Lindell, will be coming back from a heart-breaking leg injury last season, and should be a strong offensive force for the Bluejackets.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? The key to our hockey team being successful will be our ability to work together as a synergistic unit, showing discipline, caring for one another, and an overwhelming desire to improve day in and day out.
What challenges will the team face?We graduated our top three goal scorers as well as our starting goaltender. We expect to roll all three lines this year, and are hoping that all three will be able to contribute equally on the scoreboard. Finding a dependable goaltender will be one of our top priorities.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? This season, we strive to be competitive with each opponent we play, pride ourselves with strong defensive coverage, and improve on controlling the pace of the game. We wish to gain our first Mississippi 8 title, and make a strong run deep into the play-offs. The goal is to win games, but the purpose is for human growth through the great game of hockey!
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference opponents to look out for this year are Monticello and Chisago Lakes. Sectional opponents to look out for are Little Falls and St. Cloud Cathedral, who got moved into Section 5A this year.
Northern Tier (St. Francis/Cambridge-Isanti/North Branch) girls hockey
Head coach: Cory Denney, Brett Westbrook
Assistant coaches: Danae Koep, Mark Meister
Who are the players to watch this year? Senior goaltender Meghan Gibb (committed to Gustavus), senior forward Jenna Hari, junior forward Marissa Miller, junior defender Katie Busse
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Hard work, incoming players contributing to offense
What challenges will the team face? Lost most of goal scorers from last season, will have to work hard and learn quickly to score. Without a true sniper we will have to get more people involved in the offense.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? The conference championship is always a goal and to be at our best when playoffs start.
Who is the opponent to watch for this year in the conference/section? Conference: Chisago. Section: Andover and Grand Rapids.
Boys swimming and diving
Head coach: Gary Gotz
Assistant coaches: Kate Goebel
Who are the players to watch this year? The Jackets have several young swimmers who will be looking to make their mark this season.
What will be the keys to the team’s success this year? Finding leaders to step up and set the pace for the rest of the team.
What challenges will the team face? C-I continues to have a small, young squad.
What are your goals for the 2021-2022 season? To continue to build for the future.
